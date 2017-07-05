Portsmouth sign Huddersfield defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on season-long loan

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis started seven Championship games for Huddersfield last season

Portsmouth have signed Huddersfield Town defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old left-back featured in the Terriers' successful Championship play-off campaign in May and started seven league games last season.

Holmes-Dennis has previously spent time on loan at Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic.

"This allows me to get games and challenge myself," he told BBC Radio Solent. "It's a chance to show myself."

