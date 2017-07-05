Jack Grimmer: Coventry City bring in former Fulham and Aberdeen right-back
-
- From the section Football
Coventry City have signed former Fulham right-back Jack Grimmer on a two-year contract.
The 23-year-old played 19 times for the Whites, including 13 games in the Championship in 2014-15, before being released this summer.
He started his career at hometown club Aberdeen, making his debut at 16 in April 2010 to become the Dons' youngest-ever player.
After joining Fulham, he had loan spells at Port Vale and Shrewsbury.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.