Jack Grimmer: Coventry City bring in former Fulham and Aberdeen right-back

Jack Grimmer
Jack Grimmer played for Fulham against Jermaine Defoe's Sunderland in the 2014-15 FA Cup

Coventry City have signed former Fulham right-back Jack Grimmer on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old played 19 times for the Whites, including 13 games in the Championship in 2014-15, before being released this summer.

He started his career at hometown club Aberdeen, making his debut at 16 in April 2010 to become the Dons' youngest-ever player.

After joining Fulham, he had loan spells at Port Vale and Shrewsbury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired