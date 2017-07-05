Chris Gunter: Reading defender signs new three-year contract

Chris Gunter joined Reading from Nottingham Forest in July 2012

Reading and Wales defender Chris Gunter has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 27-year-old former Cardiff, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest full-back was ever-present in the Royals' run to the play-off final last season.

Gunter's existing contract still had a year to run, but he had been linked with a potential move away.

"I'm settled at the club, I really enjoy being here," he said. "As long as the club want me I'll be staying."

Gunter's new deal comes a day after manager Jaap Stam signed a new contract of his own, keeping him at the club until summer 2019.

"The manager signing is the best thing this club has done," Gunter told BBC Radio Berkshire. "Regardless of him signing, I knew he'd be here this season which was a big factor."

Stam said: "There was a lot of interest from other teams who wanted to sign him, lucky for us the player is very happy where they are so they don't need to leave or want to leave."