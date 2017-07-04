Progres 2-0 Rangers: Pedro Caixinha takes responsibility for shock defeat

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha said the shock result was 'once in a lifetime'

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha apologised to the club's fans for his side's European embarrassment at the hands of Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn.

The Ibrox side lost 2-0 away, 2-1 on aggregate, to crash out of the Europa League in the first qualifier.

"We need to apologise to our fans because they gave us support and loyalty, they don't deserve this," Caixinha told Rangers TV after what was Progres' first ever European win.

"I assume all the responsibility."

Kenny Miller's goal had given Rangers a lead to take to Luxembourg but, unlike the first leg, the Ibrox outfit failed to dominate Tuesday's return.

Progres had chances before Emmanuel Francoise netted at the near post in the second half, scoring his side's second goal ever in European competition.

The second came from a Sebastian Thill free-kick that evaded everyone in the box and curled in at the far post.

At 0-0 Rangers had hit the bar through Niko Kranjcar's header and at 2-0 Josh Windass and Kenny Miller also saw efforts come back off the bar.

Progres head coach Paolo Amodio could barely believe his side had knocked Rangers out

The defeat goes down as one of the worst results in the club's history.

"We could not do what we were here to do - win the game," Caixinha added. "It's something that happens once in a lifetime - it happens to us today.

"For the second goal we knew we could not commit unnecessary fouls and we did, but as I said, I assume all the responsibility and the disappointment."

The Portuguese manager, who has overseen a significant summer rebuild, is sure to come in for huge criticism in the wake of the result.

But he added: "I'm always a positive guy, I never give up. It's a strong moment that we are living and we need to face it, we need all our character, personality and strength.

"I believe in this process, I believe in the players and the work we are going to do.

"It's a strong lesson that we need to learn from now on, and we need to focus on the positives regarding the future. We need to keep working harder and looking forward."

For Progres, this was the greatest result in their history and head coach Paolo Amodio was in dreamland.

"It's a great event, amazing," he told BBC Scotland. "I cannot believe that we won 2-0 against Rangers. It's not possible. We made history and I can't believe it. It's incredible."