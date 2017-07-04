Jozabed: Celta Vigo sign Fulham midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Jozabed (left) featured in both legs of Celta Vigo's Europa League semi-final defeat by Manchester United last season

La Liga side Celta Vigo have signed Fulham midfielder Jozabed for an undisclosed fee.

Jozabed joined Fulham from Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee in August 2016, but made only eight appearances for the Championship club.

The 26-year-old Spaniard last featured for the Cottagers as a substitute in a 2-1 loss to QPR on 1 October.

He joined Celta Vigo on loan in January, scoring twice in 28 appearances in all competitions.

