Jonny Howson & Cyrus Christie: Middlesbrough agree deals with Norwich & Derby

Boro hope to complete deals for Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie before their training camp in Portugal

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Championship rivals Norwich City to sign midfielder Jonny Howson, who will now have a medical on Teesside.

Boro have also come to agreement with Derby County regarding a move for defender Cyrus Christie, subject again to medical and personal terms.

Howson, 29, joined the Canaries from Leeds in January 2012 and scored 23 goals in 188 first-team appearances.

Christie, 24, has played 119 Rams games since leaving Coventry in July 2014.

The Coventry-born Republic of Ireland international has made 10 appearances for his country, scoring twice.

Morley-born Howson previously played 193 games, scoring 28 goals, for boyhood club Leeds and also was part of Norwich's 2015 play-off final winning side that beat Boro at Wembley.

If the deals go through, the pair would become Garry Monk's first signings since taking over as manager.

