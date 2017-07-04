Yaser Kasim: Northampton Town sign ex-Swindon Town midfielder

Northampton Town boss Justin Edinburgh said Yaser Kasim was attracting interest from the Championship this summer

League One side Northampton Town have signed Iraq international Yaser Kasim on a two-year contract after he turned down a new deal at Swindon Town.

The 26-year-old former Brighton man made 139 Robins appearances during his four years at the County Ground.

But he was unable to save them from relegation to League Two last term.

"Yaser is a good age, he has a fair amount of League One experience and he knows what this level is all about," said Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh.

"In his time at Swindon the form he showed led to him being linked with Premier League clubs and we believe we can help him produce those displays on a consistent basis in a Northampton Town shirt."

