BBC Sport - A football fan explains why he watches football illegally
'Why I watch illegal football streams'
- From the section Football
More than a third of Premier League football fans regularly watch matches online via unofficial streams, according to a poll carried out by BBC 5 live.
Speaking to Jim Taylor, 'Dave' - who didn't want to be identified - explained why he uses a legally-bought Kodi box to illegally watch Premier League football.
The Premier League said: "Fans should know that these pre-loaded boxes enable pirate broadcasts of Premier League football, and other popular content, and are illegal."
READ: Third of fans 'watch Premier League matches illegally'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired