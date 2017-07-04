BBC Sport - A football fan explains why he watches football illegally

'Why I watch illegal football streams'

More than a third of Premier League football fans regularly watch matches online via unofficial streams, according to a poll carried out by BBC 5 live.

Speaking to Jim Taylor, 'Dave' - who didn't want to be identified - explained why he uses a legally-bought Kodi box to illegally watch Premier League football.

The Premier League said: "Fans should know that these pre-loaded boxes enable pirate broadcasts of Premier League football, and other popular content, and are illegal."

READ: Third of fans 'watch Premier League matches illegally'

Top videos

Video

'Why I watch illegal football streams'

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Moeen keeps England on top

Video

A tribute to Bradley Lowery

Video

Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe

Video

'Ferocious' Konta breezes into last 16

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal powers through in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Azarenka too strong for GB's Watson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moeen claims prized wicket of Amla

Video

Best shots as GB's Bedene loses to Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Broad reaches 50 with massive six

Video

Bautista Agut's 'Hollywood' hot dogs

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ace, ace, ace, ace - Muller's perfect game

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Root's unbeaten 184 rescues England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired