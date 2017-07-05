Bangor City v Lyngby BK (Thu)

Europa League qualifier: Bangor City v Lyngby BK Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: Bangor University Stadium Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website.

Bangor City manager Kevin Nicholson says it would be a "huge achievement" if they overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Lyngby BK.

The Citizens face the Danish side at home in the Europa League qualifying first round, second leg on Thursday.

"All we're focusing on at the moment is that we deliver the best possible performance we can," said Nicholson.

"If we do that then hopefully the result takes care of itself."

Bangor have only won two European ties, the last in 2010 when they beat FC Honka of Finland 3-2 on aggregate.

"Everyone around the club is very excited and we're just going to do the best we possibly can," added Nicholson.

The winners will face either Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia or Armenian side Pyunik in the second qualifying round.