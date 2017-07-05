Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Bangor City18:30Lyngby BK
Venue: Bangor University Stadium

Bangor City v Lyngby BK (Thu)

Lyngby's Jesper Christjansen (L) and Bangor City FC's Steven Hewitt vie for the ball
Europa League qualifier: Bangor City v Lyngby BK
Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: Bangor University Stadium Kick-off: 18:30 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website.

Bangor City manager Kevin Nicholson says it would be a "huge achievement" if they overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Lyngby BK.

The Citizens face the Danish side at home in the Europa League qualifying first round, second leg on Thursday.

"All we're focusing on at the moment is that we deliver the best possible performance we can," said Nicholson.

"If we do that then hopefully the result takes care of itself."

Bangor have only won two European ties, the last in 2010 when they beat FC Honka of Finland 3-2 on aggregate.

"Everyone around the club is very excited and we're just going to do the best we possibly can," added Nicholson.

The winners will face either Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia or Armenian side Pyunik in the second qualifying round.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 6th July 2017

    View all 48 Europa League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fenerbahçe641186213
    2Man Utd6402124812
    3Feyenoord621337-47
    4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic640286212
    2Olympiakos62227618
    3BSC Young Boys62227438
    4FC Astana6123511-65

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Saint-Étienne633085312
    2Anderlecht6321168811
    3Mainz 056231810-29
    4FK Qabala6006514-90

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Zenit St P6501178915
    2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
    3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
    4Dundalk611458-34

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Roma6330167912
    2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
    3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
    4Austria Vienna61231114-35

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1KRC Genk6402139412
    2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
    3Rapid Vienna613278-16
    4Sassuolo6123911-25

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ajax6420116514
    2Celta Vigo623110739
    3Standard Liege61418627
    4Panathinaikos6015313-101

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Shakt Donsk66002151618
    2KAA Gent6222913-48
    3Sporting Braga6132911-26
    4Konyaspor6015212-101

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Schalke650193615
    2FK Krasnodar62138807
    3FC RB Salzb62136607
    4Nice6204511-66

    J

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fiorentina6411156913
    2PAOK Salonika631276110
    3FK Qarabag6213712-57
    4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

    K

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sparta Prague640286212
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
    3Southampton62226428
    4Inter Milan6204711-46

    L

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Osmanlispor6312107310
    2Villarreal62319819
    3FC Zürich613257-26
    4Steaua Buc613257-26
    View full Europa League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Kings Camps

    Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
    Kings Camps

    Edinburgh - Summer Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired