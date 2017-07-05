Europa League: Trakai v St Johnstone (agg 2-1)

Tommy Wright says St Johnstone's away record provides "a big boost"

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Johnstone must score twice away to Trakai on Thursday to maintain their hopes of staying in the Europa League.

Saints trail their Lithuanian opponents 2-1 after last week's first leg.

Trakai midfielder Vaidotas Silenas is banned after his first-leg red card.

Saints defenders Steven Anderson, Brian Easton and Keith Watson are all missing because of injury, but striker Steven MacLean has travelled and may play on the artificial surface at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius.

MacLean, 34, has not been fielded on such pitches in recent seasons following knee problems.

Manager Tommy Wright said: "Steven is travelling, but I'm not going to disclose my team now.

"We've got 23 in the party and that's the number of spaces we had left. With the injuries we've had, I didn't see much point leaving him behind.

"He is on the plane, but we will have to wait and see if he is there as a player or a supporter."

Left-back Scott Tanser made the bench last week after signing the day before from Port Vale.

Scott Tanser (left) featured in Saturday's friendly defeat by Aberdeen

St Johnstone have lost only four matches away from home in 2017 and two of those were against Scottish champions Celtic.

"Our recent away record will be a big boost to us and might change Trakai's approach to the game," said Wright.

"Do they feel they have done enough and sit in? Or do they try to get the one goal that really doesn't change it from our perspective? We still have to score two.

"It's a big night for Trakai. They probably feel that the hard work is done as they haven't really been in this position before.

"Whenever they have played away in Europe previously, they have usually come back with defeats.

"They have put themselves in a good position, but I don't think it's enough to rule us out.

"Over the last few seasons, we have been better away from home and that's a big plus for us.

"We've beaten Rosenborg away, went to Minsk and won.

"I'm still confident we can turn it around."

Trakai coach Olegas Vasilenko must do without winning goalscorer Vaidotas Silenas

Trakai, who lie second in the Lithuanian top flight after 16 games, 10 points behind reigning champions Zalgiris, must do without the scorer of their winning goal.

The 31-year-old Silenas received a second yellow card eight minutes from time in Perth, having edged his side ahead with a superb strike before half-time.

Former Hearts 36-year-old Deividas Cesnauskis, who was a late substitute in the first leg, could earn a starting place, although Ivorian forward Lajo Traore might get the nod if coach Olegas Vasilenko decides to play a more attacking formation.

Vasilenko, for whom it was a first win in European competition, told his club website that leaving Scotland with an unexpected advantage would not change his tactics - to play "high-quality football" and win the home leg.

Captain Arunas Klimavicius, the 34-year-old former Dynamo Moscow defender, added: "It should be borne in mind that, so far, we have done only half the work.

"I do not know why synthetic pitches get so much attention, because these days many people play both on the natural surface and on the synthetics.

"In addition, the Scottish style - long balls - further suggests that the surface will not perform a really significant role."