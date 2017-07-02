BBC Sport - Ellen White delighted to score and captain as England beat Denmark

Two-goal White delighted with Denmark win

Striker Ellen White says she is "delighted" to have captained England and scored both goals in the 2-1 Euro 2017 warm-up win over Denmark in Copenhagen.

MATCH REPORT: Denmark Women 1-2 England Women

WATCH: Why 16-year-old Emily left Man Utd for Liverpool

Top videos

Video

Two-goal White delighted with Denmark win

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Moeen keeps England on top

Video

A tribute to Bradley Lowery

Video

Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe

Video

'Ferocious' Konta breezes into last 16

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal powers through in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Azarenka too strong for GB's Watson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moeen claims prized wicket of Amla

Video

Best shots as GB's Bedene loses to Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Broad reaches 50 with massive six

Video

Bautista Agut's 'Hollywood' hot dogs

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ace, ace, ace, ace - Muller's perfect game

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Root's unbeaten 184 rescues England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired