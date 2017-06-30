Paul Robinson: Birmingham City captain signs new one-year contract

Paul Robinson
Paul Robinson joined Birmingham City on a free transfer in September 2012

Birmingham City captain Paul Robinson has signed a new one-year contract with Harry Redknapp's Championship side.

The 38-year-old is the club's longest-serving player, making 171 appearances in almost five years at St Andrew's.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender played 25 times last season as Birmingham avoided relegation to the third tier on the final day.

Robinson will continue to help as a coach at the club, having previous assisted Blues' under-23 side.

