Hearts secure defenders Michael Smith and Ashley Smith-Brown

Michael Smith (left) and Ashley Smith-Brown (right) have agreed deals to join Hearts

Hearts have signed right-back Michael Smith from Peterborough United for a nominal fee and left-back Ashley Smith-Brown on loan from Manchester City.

The 28-year-old Smith, who earned his only cap for Northern Ireland last year, has agreed a two-year contract subject to clearance.

Smith-Brown, 21, came through the City youth ranks and has played for England at youth level.

He has signed a one-season loan deal subject to clearance.

Smith-Brown spent last season on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda and helped them secure promotion to the Eredivisie.

'It all seems like a good fit for me'

Smith, who joined the Posh from Bristol Rovers in 2014, made 44 appearances as they finished 11th in England's League One last season.

He made his international debut against Slovenia in March 2016.

"As soon as I got here it was clear this is a massive club and it's great to be here," Smith told the Hearts website.

"The facilities, the stadium, the manager, it all seems like a good fit for me. I had a chat with Ian (Cathro, head coach) and everything he said was positive and the way he wants to play suits me down to the ground."

The summer departure of Slovenia's Andraz Struna left Hearts seeking a replacement right-back as competition for 21-year-old Liam Smith.

New signing Smith began his career with hometown club Ballyclare Comrades before moving to Ballymena United, from whom he joined Bristol Rovers in 2011.

Smith-Brown told the Hearts website: "I'm really excited and just can't wait to get started. Hearts are a big club and when you hear they want you to play here then it's hard to turn it down."

He becomes Hearts' sixth signing this summer, with former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty also joining this week following the additions of Christophe Berra, Cole Stockton, and Rafal Grzelak.