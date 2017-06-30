Eastleigh: Sam Wood joins National League club on two-year deal
National League club Eastleigh have signed former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Sam Wood on a two-year deal.
Wood was released by the Chairboys in May after five seasons at Adams Park.
The 30-year-old previously made more than 100 appearances for Brentford after spells in non-league with Cray Wanderers and Bromley.
He can play on either side in a defensive or midfield role and featured in Wycombe's 4-3 FA Cup fourth round defeat by Tottenham in January.
