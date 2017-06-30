Josh Robinson: Linfield and Crusaders claim to have signed defender

Josh Robinson played for Crusaders from 2012 to 2016

The Irish Premiership's top two teams are both claiming to have signed former York City defender Josh Robinson.

Belfast clubs Linfield and Crusaders made announcements on Twitter late on Thursday announcing the capture of Robinson, who is 24 and from the city.

Robinson spent one year with York after joining them from Crusaders.

Linfield stated the player had agreed a four-year deal, while Crusaders said he had signed a three-year contract which had been recorded with the Irish FA.

The matter is likely to be sorted out on Friday with clarification being sought from the IFA.

It is understood Robinson trained with the Crusaders squad on Tuesday night.

On the official Linfield website, team manager David Healy said: "I'm delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Josh Robinson has agreed to join Linfield.

"Josh is a player I have admired and have been keen to bring to the club to increase the competition levels within our squad."

Linfield's announcement was quickly followed by one from Crusaders claiming Robinson had already signed an agreement to return to Seaview.

The Crues said that on Robinson had signed a pre-contract agreement on 9 June, and that all the necessary documentation had been lodged with the IFA.

"It is great to have Josh back in the fold," said Crusaders treasurer Tommy Whiteside.

There is no doubt Robinson has left York City

But has the defender joined Premiership champions Linfield