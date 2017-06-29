BBC Sport - Europa League: Crusaders see off FK Liepaja in Seaview first leg

Irish Premiership runners-up Crusaders beat Latvian opponents FC Liepaja 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie at Seaview.

Goals from Philip Lowry and Michael Carvill gave Stephen Baxter's side a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time.

Jordan Owens extended the lead early in the second half but Arturs Karasausks netted a potentially crucial away goal on the hour.

