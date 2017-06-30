Match ends, Germany U21 1, Spain U21 0.
Germany U21 1-0 Spain U21
Germany won their second European Under-21 Championship with victory over four-time champions Spain in Poland.
Mitchell Weiser's superb, looping first-half header was enough to give the Germans a first title since 2009.
Spain, looking for a third championship in the last four tournaments, went closest to an equaliser when Saul Niguez's effort was saved.
But Germany, who beat England on penalties in the semi-final, easily withstood late Spanish pressure.
Germany's 2009 winning side, who beat England in that final, included current senior regulars Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Sami Khedira and Mats Hummels, and there will certainly be future stars from this crop of youngsters.
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who completed a move from Werder Bremen to Bayern Munich this summer, already has two senior caps and he put in a standout performance characterised by pace and creativity.
And the match-winning header from Hertha Berlin's wideman Weiser was of international quality, as he met Jeremy Toljan's cross to flick the ball into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.
Spain, captained by Everton's Barcelona-bound Gerard Deulofeu, came into the final as strong favourites and had momentum, having beaten Italy 3-1 in the semis.
But their hat-trick hero from that game Saul was presented with few chances as Germany, managed by former international Stefan Kuntz, were able to make the Spaniards' superior possession count for little.
Several of Germany's usual Under-21 internationals are in Russia for the Confederations Cup after Joachim Low named a youthful squad for the tournament. They face Chile in Sunday's final.
Line-ups
Germany U21
- 12Pollersbeck
- 2Toljan
- 5StarkBooked at 52mins
- 15Kempf
- 3Gerhardt
- 19HabererBooked at 50minsSubstituted forKohrat 83'minutes
- 17Weiser
- 7MeyerBooked at 78mins
- 10ArnoldBooked at 47mins
- 11GnabrySubstituted forAmiriat 81'minutes
- 22PhilippSubstituted forÖztunaliat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schwäbe
- 4Anton
- 6Jung
- 8Dahoud
- 9Selke
- 13Platte
- 14Klünter
- 16Kehrer
- 18Amiri
- 20Öztunali
- 21Kohr
- 23Vlachodimos
Spain U21
- 1Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 2Bellerín
- 4Meré
- 5VallejoBooked at 89mins
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forGayáat 51'minutes
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 43mins
- 22LlorenteBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMayoral Moyaat 83'minutes
- 6Ceballos
- 7Deulofeu
- 12RamírezSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
- 11Asensio
Substitutes
- 3Gayá
- 9Mayoral Moya
- 10D Suárez
- 13Blanco
- 14Merino
- 15Williams
- 16López
- 17Odriozola Arzallus
- 18Oyarzabal
- 20Soler
- 21Hernández Cascante
- 23González Polanco
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany U21 1, Spain U21 0.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levin Öztunali (Germany U21).
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Spain U21).
Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
José Gayá (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levin Öztunali (Germany U21).
Booking
Jesús Vallejo (Spain U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Spain U21).
Mitchell Weiser (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Spain U21).
Levin Öztunali (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Levin Öztunali replaces Maximilian Philipp.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Borja Mayoral (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Germany U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Borja Mayoral replaces Marcos Llorente.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Dominik Kohr replaces Janik Haberer.
Jesús Vallejo (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Germany U21).
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Nadiem Amiri replaces Serge Gnabry.
Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Germany U21).
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Max Meyer (Germany U21) is shown the yellow card.
Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (Germany U21).
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Spain U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Offside, Spain U21. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jorge Meré.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Iñaki Williams replaces Sandro Ramírez.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Gerhardt.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Spain U21).
Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.