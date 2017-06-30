Kieran Trippier signs five-year deal at Tottenham to commit until 2022

Trippier has played 18 times in the league over two seasons
Kieran Trippier has played 18 times in the league over two seasons

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract, committing to the club until 2022.

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Burnley for £3.5m in 2015 and has played 41 times over two seasons.

It comes after Manchester City opened talks with Spurs about the signing of fellow defender Kyle Walker.

Trippier played 12 times for Mauricio Pochettino's side in last season's Premier League and made his England debut against France in June.

