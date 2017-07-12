Fernando Llorente: Swansea City striker doubtful for season start with broken arm

Fernando Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente could miss the start of the season because of the arm he fractured at the end of June while on a family holiday.

The 32-year-old has been left out of Swansea's 10-day pre-season tour to the USA, which begins on Thursday.

Llorente could play some part in the Premier League opener at Southampton on 12 August, but is unlikely to start.

"It's difficult to know at this stage exactly when he will be fit to play," manager Paul Clement said.

"There is a chance that he could make the first game of the season.

"But I don't think he will be in the kind of shape the rest of the squad will be in because they will have done six weeks (of training) and he potentially will only have done two.

"We have to see. It's not impossible that he could be ready for the start of the season."

Who can cover Llorente?

Swasnea's other options up front include Jordan Ayew, Oli McBurnie and new signing Tammy Abraham.

But Llorente was Swansea's top scorer last season with 15 goals from 33 games and Clement would rather not be without his first-choice striker.

"Fernando still has his arm in a brace and he is unable to move it," added Clement, speaking to the club website.

"But he had another X-ray on Monday which showed the bone is healing well.

"We need him to keep it in that position for a further week and then he will be X-rayed again.

"If it's okay, he can begin to move it a little bit more at that point.

"There is no point him coming to America... it's better for him to use the facilities we have got at Fairwood."

Swansea will face Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union (15 July), and second tier clubs Richmond Kickers (19 July) and North Carolina (22 July) during their trip to the US.