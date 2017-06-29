Leon Britton: Swansea City need strong start, says midfielder

Leon Britton rejoined Swansea in January 2011 after a short-lived spell at Sheffield United

Midfielder Leon Britton says Swansea need a better start to the Premier League campaign if they are to avoid the struggles of last season.

Swansea took 12 points from their first 19 games last season and were bottom of the table at the turn of the year.

But four wins in the final five games secured Swansea's survival.

"We need to make sure we have a good pre-season and start the season strong to get some points on the board early," Britton said.

Swansea begin their 2017-18 season at Southampton on Saturday, 12 August.

The Welsh club then hosts Manchester United a week later, before a trip to Crystal Palace follows.

Britton, 34, has signed an improved one-year contract with the Swans, with an option of another year if he plays enough games next season.

His return to the Swansea side towards the tail end of the 2016-17 campaign coincided with a five-match unbeaten run which ultimately secured safety.

Paul Clement became Swansea's third manager of the season in January after replacing Bob Bradley, who had been in charge after Francesco Guidolin was sacked in October.

"Last season was very difficult for the football club, we all know that," Britton added.

"We had a good finish to the season, so confidence when we come back together will be good.

"The main thing is we don't have a repeat of last season... in a relegation fight and being in the bottom three was difficult.

"We can look to have a good season, one where we don't have all the pressure and all the other stuff that goes with a relegation battle."