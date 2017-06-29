Tanzania Football Federation president detained over corruption

Jamal Malinzi has been president of the Tanzania Football Federation since October 2010

The president of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Jamal Malinzi, has been arrested by the country's Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.

He was detained along with the TFF's secretary general Selestine Mwesigwa.

The duo were held overnight and face a second round of questioning on Thursday.

Bureau spokesperson Musa Misalaba added the pair will stay in custody until further notice as they are questioned.

The detention comes after a lengthy investigation by the bureau. Details of the specific allegations are yet to be made public.

Misalaba said the bureau is continuing to investigate other federation officials over similar allegations.