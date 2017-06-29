Sunderland: Simon Grayson set for manager talks as takeover discussions end

Simon Grayson is the second longest-serving manager in the Championship

Sunderland have been granted permission to speak to Preston North End boss Simon Grayson about their managerial vacancy, and have also confirmed that the proposed sale of the club is off.

The Black Cats say owner Ellis Short will "continue his commitment, financially and personally", after talks with a German consortium ended.

Sunderland are looking for a new manager to replace David Moyes.

The Scot resigned in May after the club's relegation from the top flight.

Sunderland said earlier in June that their search for a new manager was on hold while talks over a potential sale of the club were ongoing.

A statement on Thursday confirmed they had been in talks with an interested party in the past week, but have now decided the takeover "would not be in the best interests" of the club.

A television production company fronted by Sunderland fans withdrew its bid to take over on 21 June, leaving the German consortium in the running.

But now American Short will continue in charge of the club he has owned since 2009.

"We would like to thank our supporters for their patience during what we know has been a period of uncertainty and frustration for them," Sunderland's statement said.

Grayson poised for Preston exit

Shortly before Sunderland's announcement, Preston said that, after contact from the Black Cats, 47-year-old Grayson asked to speak to the north-east club.

A statement from North End confirmed that a compensation package is already guaranteed in his contract.

Grayson was appointed Preston boss in February 2013 and led North End to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2015.

The former Leeds and Huddersfield boss has led Preston to successive 11th-placed finishes in the Championship in the past two seasons.

He is the 10th longest-serving manager among the 92 clubs in the Premier League and EFL, and second-longest behind Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy in the Championship.

Sunderland had previously approached Aberdeen to speak to Derek McInnes regarding their managerial vacancy, but he chose to remain with the Scottish Premiership side.