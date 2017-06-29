Scottish Gossip: Lafferty, Hearts, Hibs, Deila, King, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kyle Lafferty became an instant Hearts idol after snubbing Hibs boss Neil Lennon to sign for the Tynecastle outfit. Ex-Norwich and Rangers striker Lafferty was scheduled to meet Lennon as the Edinburgh rivals vied for his signature. However, as one of his advisers waited at Hibs' training ground, Lafferty opted for Hearts.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has described Rangers chairman Dave King's claims over Celtic's six consecutive league titles as "stupid".

Deila, reacting to King's assertion that four of Celtic's six championships don't count as Rangers weren't in the top flight at the time, said: "That's a stupid thing for him to say. It's not Celtic's fault that they were out of the league."

Full story: Scottish Sun

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his son Anton after the midfielder featured in the side's 1-0 pre-season victory against BW Linz in Austria. Anton is a free agent after leaving Swindon and is training with Celtic ahead of trying to join an English club ahead of the new season.

Full story: Daily Record

Kilmarnock are eyeing a move to a new training complex for the start of the 2018/19 season. The Rugby Park outfit are assessing potential local sites with a view to the construction of a centre to house both the first team and the youths.

Full story: Daily Record

Pedro Caixinha has urged his new-look Rangers to be the Special Ones of the Europa League this season. "Our focus is tie by tie, qualifier by qualifier and the target is to get to the group stage," says the Portuguese. (Various)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes Celtic players won't be suffering from any Hampden blues following Harry Kane's equaliser in Scotland's 2-2 draw with England. "It doesn't knock on to Celtic stuff," says Gordon of his club team-mates who featured in the World Cup qualifier. "It was a draw that should've been a win. But we're okay - that's football." (Various)

Niall McGinn could dash Aberdeen supporters' hopes of a Pittodrie return by moving to South Korea.

The former Dons favourite has been offered a lucrative deal by K-League side Gwangju FC. Club president Ki Young-ok is the father of McGinn's former Celtic team-mate Ki Sung-yueng.

Full story: Daily Record

Is Barrie McKay heading for the Rangers exit?

Progressing to the group stage of the Europa League can go some way to easing the heartache of losing last season's Scottish Cup final, according to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. (Various)

Barrie McKay looks to be on his way out at Rangers following his omission from the squad for the Europa League tie against Luxembourg outfit Progres Niederkorn. (Various)

Deividas Cesnauskis believes FK Trakai should be favourites in their Europa League encounter against St Johnstone. The former Hearts star says: "We have come here [McDiarmid Park] this week to make sure we do not lose." (Various)

Pedro Caixinha wants to add two or three more players to his Rangers squad before the transfer window closes but the club remains silent on their pursuit of Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans. (The Scotsman)

Midfielder Niko Kranjcar says he is looking forward to a fresh start at Rangers as both he and the Ibrox outfit look to bounce back from last year's nightmare campaign. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fears are growing regarding Andy Murray's hip injury ahead of his latest tilt at Wimbledon. The world number one and top seed's preparations were also hit by an early exit at Queen's Club. (Various)