Brendan Rodgers fields son Anton in Celtic friendly against BW Linz

Anton and Brendan Rodgers during Celtic's end-of-season title celebrations in May

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers fielded his son, Anton, as a trialist during the Scottish champions' 1-0 friendly win over BW Linz in Austria.

The midfielder, 24, is a free agent after leaving Swindon Town, having previously played for Brighton, Exeter and Oldham.

James Forrest scored the only goal as Celtic beat second-tier side Linz.

"Anton has come with us just to get fit really," manager Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"His season won't start down in England for another week or so. So I asked him to come in. Then we had a few injuries to midfield players, Eboue Kouassi and Kris Ajer.

"I know he can play, he is technically very gifted, Anton. He has a good view of the game and he can come in and slot in and play with the players, and I thought he did very well."

Celtic made 11 substitutions and new signing Jonny Hayes played the opening 45 minutes.

They start their competitive season against either Linfield or La Fiorita in the Champions League second qualifying round, with the first leg during the second week in July.