Juwon Oshaniwa exits Hearts by mutual consent a year before contract ends
Nigeria left-back Juwon Oshaniwa has left Hearts by mutual consent a year before his contract was due to expire.
Oshaniwa, 26, joined the Tynecastle club on a three-year deal in 2015 but made only 25 appearances and none in season 2016-17.
He has been capped 17 times and Hearts said on their website: "The club wishes Juwon well in the future.
"The Nigerian full-back's contract has been ended early, allowing him to move on and find another club."