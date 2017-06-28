Juwon Oshaniwa exits Hearts by mutual consent a year before contract ends

Juwon Oshaniwa and Rhys McCabe
Juwon Oshaniwa (left) leaves Hearts after a two-year spell

Nigeria left-back Juwon Oshaniwa has left Hearts by mutual consent a year before his contract was due to expire.

Oshaniwa, 26, joined the Tynecastle club on a three-year deal in 2015 but made only 25 appearances and none in season 2016-17.

He has been capped 17 times and Hearts said on their website: "The club wishes Juwon well in the future.

"The Nigerian full-back's contract has been ended early, allowing him to move on and find another club."

