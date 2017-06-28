Famara Diedhiou: Bristol City sign Senegal striker in club-record £5.3m deal

Famara Diedhiou (left) has scored once in six senior international games for Senegal

Bristol City have broken their transfer record to sign Senegal international striker Famara Diedhiou for £5.3m from French top flight club Angers.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate.

The Robins' previous transfer record of £3.25m was also paid to Angers for striker Jonathan Kodjia in 2015.

"I think he's going to be a huge player for us," head coach Lee Johnson told Bristol City's website. "He's powerful, he's quick. Now is his time to shine."

Chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: "It's big business. He's someone we'd identified a while ago as having real potential to fill the front man's shoes."

Diedhiou's 22 goals in 37 games in 2015-16 for French second-tier side Clermont led to a £1.36m move to Angers, for whom he scored nine times in 36 appearances last season.

Kodjia scored 20 goals in 52 games for City before moving to Aston Villa in August 2016 for an initial £11m which may rise to £15m.

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, 19, was Bristol City's top scorer in 2016-17 with 26 goals in all competitions, but he is expected to move to Premier League club Swansea City on loan for 2017-18.

'A lot of English teams have been following him'

French journalist Pierre-Yves Croix, of the Courrier de l'Ouest, speaking to BBC Radio Bristol

He is a powerful striker. He can play down the middle. He is tall and good with his back to goal. He's complete. He's got a good header.

Jonathan Kodjia was quicker, and was more able to play on the wing, but I still think Diedhiou is a good player.

A lot of English teams have been following him. We knew people from different English teams were in Angers' stadium during the past few months.

