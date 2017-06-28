Dani Alves: Defender leaves Juventus after one season in Italy

Dani Alves joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2016

Manchester City target Dani Alves has left Serie A champions Juventus after one season in Italy.

The 34-year-old Brazilian right-back confirmed his departure via his Instagram account.

"Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart make Juve a great club," he wrote.

City have been linked with a move for Alves with Juve saying they would release him from his contract.

Alves added: "I apologise to the fans of Juventus if they at some point thought I did something to offend them. Never had ever the intention, just I have a way of living things spontaneously that few understand. Even if it seems I'm not perfect, but my heart it is pure. "

"I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I've had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals."

His final game for Juventus was the 4-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff. Alves made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double for the third successive year.