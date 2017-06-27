Match ends, Spain U21 3, Italy U21 1.
Spain U21 3-1 Italy U21
-
- From the section European Football
Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez scored a hat-trick as Spain beat Italy to set up a European Under-21 Championship final with Germany.
The 22-year-old put Spain ahead with a finish from just inside the box, but Italy equalised through Federico Bernardeschi's deflected shot despite having Roberto Gagliardini sent off.
Saul restored Spain's lead with a fantastic 30-yard drive three minutes later, and completed his treble by turning in first time from Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio's low cross.
Germany earlier booked their place in Friday's final (a 19:45 BST kick-off) with victory over England in a penalty shootout.
Line-ups
Spain U21
- 1Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 2Bellerín
- 4Meré
- 5Vallejo
- 19Castro Otto
- 8Ñíguez
- 22Llorente
- 6CeballosSubstituted forOyarzabalat 89'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 12RamírezSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes
- 7DeulofeuSubstituted forD Suárezat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gayá
- 9Mayoral Moya
- 10D Suárez
- 13Blanco
- 14Merino
- 15Williams
- 16López
- 17Odriozola Arzallus
- 18Oyarzabal
- 20Soler
- 21Hernández Cascante
- 23González Polanco
Italy U21
- 1Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 56mins
- 13Caldara
- 4Rugani
- 3Barreca
- 15BenassiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGarritanoat 87'minutes
- 18GagliardiniBooked at 58mins
- 6Pellegrini
- 10Bernardeschi
- 11PetagnaSubstituted forCerriat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 20ChiesaSubstituted forLocatelliat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Cataldi
- 8Grassi
- 9Cerri
- 14Biraschi
- 16Garritano
- 17Cragno
- 19Scuffet
- 21Locatelli
- 22Ferrari
- 23Pezzella
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain U21 3, Italy U21 1.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U21).
Davide Calabria (Italy U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Spain U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Spain U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Spain U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alberto Cerri (Italy U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Mikel Oyarzabal replaces Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Luca Garritano replaces Marco Benassi.
Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mattia Caldara (Italy U21).
Saúl Ñíguez (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davide Calabria (Italy U21).
Iñaki Williams (Spain U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Denis Suárez replaces Gerard Deulofeu.
Corner, Spain U21. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Spain U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Italy U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi following a corner.
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Jonny.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Iñaki Williams replaces Sandro Ramírez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) because of an injury.
Booking
Alberto Cerri (Italy U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Ceballos (Spain U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberto Cerri (Italy U21).
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 3, Italy U21 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Italy U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy U21. Alberto Cerri replaces Andrea Petagna.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Deulofeu (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Ramírez (Spain U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Spain U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.
Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Spain U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 2, Italy U21 1. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 1, Italy U21 1. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini following a set piece situation.