England Under-21s prepared for penalties, says Aidy Boothroyd
- From the section European Football
England's penalty shootout defeat by Germany in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship was not the result a lack of preparation, says boss Aidy Boothroyd.
Germany won 4-3 on penalties in Poland as England's Tammy Abraham and Nathan Redmond had spot-kicks saved.
The game finished 2-2 in normal time, with no further goals in extra time.
"We have practised and practised and practised penalties," Boothroyd told BBC Radio 5 live.
England's senior side have lost six of the seven penalty shootouts they have been involved in at major competitions.
Two of those defeats came in semi-finals against Germany - at the 1990 World Cup and the 1996 European Championship.
|England's shootout defeats at major tournaments
|1990 World Cup semi-final - lost 4-3 to Germany
|2004 Euro quarter-final - lost to Portugal 6-5
|1996 Euro semi-final - lost 6-5 to Germany
|2006 World Cup quarter-final - lost to Portugal 3-1
|1998 World Cup last 16 - Lost 4-3 to Argentina
|2012 Euro quarter-final - lost to Italy 4-2
Earlier this summer, England's Under-17s lost 4-1 on penalties to Spain in the final of the European Championship.
Asked why England teams struggle with spot-kicks, Boothroyd said: "I have no idea. We've looked at good practice, bad practice, the speed penalties are taken at - we've gone through it all.
"In the end, their goalkeeper makes two good saves from guys that usually put them in with their eyes closed."
Optimism after a summer of success
This has been a successful summer for England's youth teams, with the under-20s winning their age group's World Cup, the under-17s reaching the European final and a squad made up predominantly of under-18s players winning the Toulon Tournament.
"There's plenty to be optimistic about," said former Coventry boss Boothroyd.
"We've reached a semi-final, won the World Cup with the under-20s, the under-17s did ever so well getting to a final.
"English football is on the up but at the minute we're all a little bit gutted because we thought we could win this tournament.
"I'm sure there will be future senior players in this team."
'A heroic effort' - analysis
Former England captain Terry Butcher on BBC Radio 5 live
What a heroic effort from all these England players. They matched Germany - the application and spirit has been magnificent throughout this competition.
Great guts and spirit - they've carried the badge and the jersey, and they've made everyone proud.