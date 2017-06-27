Back pages 27/06

The Guardian
'Not again!' - The Guardian shows England U21s looking deflated after losing to Germany on penalties
The Sun
The Sun says Burnley's Michael Keane is off to Everton, as well as focusing on England's U21 exit
The Daily Star
The Star says Jermaine Defoe's wage demands may leave his move to Bournemouth in limbo
The Mirror
The Mirror says Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata cut his honeymoon short to speed up a move to Manchester United

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired