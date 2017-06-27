BBC Sport - England's Jill Scott gets US singer Jill Scott's support
When you mix up your Jill Scotts...
- From the section Women's Football
England international Jill Scott tells BBC Sport about the supportive tweet she received from the US singer with the same name after fans mixed the two up on social media.
England Women will play Denmark at Copenhagen's Gladsaxe Stadium on Saturday, 1 July in their final match before this summer's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired