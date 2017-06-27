BBC Sport - 'We don't see doping as a problem in football' says Russia's World Cup chief Alexey Sorokin
'We don't see doping as a problem in football' - Russian chief
Football
2018 Russia World Cup chief Alexey Sorokin says 'we don't see doping as a problem in football' following claims the country's 2014 squad is under investigation.
READ MORE: Fifa: Russian doping claims are 'made-up news', says World Cup organiser
