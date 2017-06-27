DR Congo's Mabiala joins Portland Timbers

Larrys Mabila becomes a Timbers player when the transfer window opens next month

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Portland Timbers have signed DR Congo international Larrys Mabiala from Turkish club Kayserispor.

The 29-year-old centreback will officially become a Timbers player when the transfer window opens next month, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

Mabiala has played in Turkey since 2012, first for Karabukspor before switching to Kayserispor in 2015.

He also played in France's top flight with PSG and Nice.

"We are pleased to acquire a player of Larrys' quality and experience, and we are excited that he has chosen to join the Portland Timbers," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers, said: "Larrys Mabiala is a player that will bring a strong, physical presence to our team.

"His experience and leadership will be key and we expect him to make an immediate impact once he is fully transitioned."

Capped nine times by the Leopards since making his debut in 2008, Mabiala has been brought in as cover for Nigerian defender Gbenga Arokoyo who tore his Achilles in January.

The Timbers are hopeful that Mabiala will help shore up a defence that has conceded 28 goals this season, the fourth worst in the MLS.

Wilkinson said in a statement: "This has been a positional need since losing Gbenga Arokoyo to an injury and while it took longer than we would have liked, we are delighted to add a proven central defender with the right profile to help the team.

"We are pleased to welcome Larrys to Portland and look forward to his contributions to the club."