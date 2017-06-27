Swansea City: Roque Mesa close to joining Swans from Las Palmas

Roque Mesa started his career with Levante

Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign defensive midfielder Roque Mesa from La Liga side Las Palmas.

The Swans are understood to be in pole position to sign the midfielder for a fee likely to exceed £10 million.

The 28-year old has also been linked with Sevilla and Roma as well.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins says the club are looking to sign a central midfielder and a striker, with Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham close to agreeing a deal to join on loan for the season.