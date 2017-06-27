Scotland Women: Jen Beattie misses Euro 2017 through injury

Beattie has more than 100 Scotland caps, as does Kim Little - also missing through injury

Experienced defender Jen Beattie has been ruled out of the Scotland squad for next month's Women's Euro 2017.

The 26-year-old Manchester City player is missing from head coach Anna Signeul's selections after picking up an ankle injury.

Signeul has named 22 players, allowing for one more space as Arsenal's Emma Mitchell aims to prove her fitness.

Scotland, featuring at their first major finals, open their group campaign against England on 19 July.

Their other Group D games in the Netherlands are against Portugal (23 July) and Spain (27 July).

"It's a strong squad with a great mix of youth and experience," said Signeul. "All the players have worked incredibly hard to reach this stage and deserve to play at the Euros.

"This year we have had the benefit of playing nine games which has helped build a unity within the group and the players are all focused on that first game against England."

Scotland's preparations were dealt a huge blow in May when star midfielder Kim Little ruptured her anterior cruciate knee ligament.

The 26-year-old, who was BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2016, sustained the injury in training with her club, Arsenal.

Hibernian forward Lizzie Arnot, 21, also misses out, having suffered the same injury.

"Of course we're going to miss Kim, Jen and Lizzie," added Signeul.

"But the difference now is that we have more players to select from than in the past so I think the players who have come in have done great."

Defenders Vaila Barsley and Sophie Howard are included after involvement in the past two squad gatherings.

Sweden-based Barsley, 29, was born in England to a Scottish mother and has represented England at under-17 level. German-born Howard, 23, is eligible through her Scottish grandfather.

Eight home-based players are included from Glasgow City and Hibernian.

Scotland will look to Bayern Munich midfielder Lisa Evans for goals in the Netherlands

The squad announcement was delayed until a dispute over financial, commercial and equality matters was resolved at the weekend.

The players had been refusing to take part in media or promotional work.

Goalkeeper and captain Gemma Fay could win her 200th cap in the remaining warm-up match against Republic of Ireland, although she faces competition for a starting place from Shannon Lynn.

Joanne Love, Leanne Ross, Ifeoma Dieke and Jane Ross have more than a century of international appearances.

Scotland qualified as runners-up, their one defeat in eight games coming against group winners Iceland.

Signeul, who has been in charge since March 2005, is stepping down after the tournament to join Finland, with Shelley Kerr already lined up as her replacement.

Sixteen teams will take part in Euro 2017, up from 12 in 2013. The tournament begins on 16 July, with the final on 6 August.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Gemma Fay (Glasgow City), Shannon Lyn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign), Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK), Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Bayern Munich), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Leanne Ross (Glasgow City), Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United), Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco), Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Jane Ross (Manchester City).

Analysis

Scott Booth, Glasgow City manager:

It's a settled squad, the players all know each other really well, and that's important going into a championship like the Euros.

The players trust each other and they know what they can get from each other.

It's a squad full of experience, there are hundreds of caps between them. But this will be a bit different.

It will be tough but you never know what's going to happen at a tournament, you can get a little bit of luck and maybe do a lot better than others expect.