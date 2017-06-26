Bertrand Traore: Lyon sign Chelsea striker for £8.8m

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Bertrand Traore heads in Chelsea winner against Man City

Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore has joined Lyon for £8.8m (10m euros).

The 21-year-old Burkina Faso international, who spent last season on loan at Ajax, has signed a five-year deal with the French side.

Traore joined the Blues in 2014 and scored four goals in 16 appearances, including goals in three consecutive matches in 2016.

He scored 13 times for Ajax last season and played in the Europa League final defeat by Manchester United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.