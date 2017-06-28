Germany v Mexico

Timo Werner scored his first two international goals as Germany beat Cameroon 3-1 in the final group game

Germany boss Joachim Low has been delighted with his young team as they bid to beat Mexico and reach the Confederations Cup final.

The world champions - who are unbeaten in 13 games - left a lot of key players at home, naming a youthful squad for the tournament in Russia.

They finished top of a group containing Chile, who await the winners in Sunday's final in St Petersburg.

"I'm really happy to be in the semi-final with this side," Low said.

"Our main aim is always to be one of the last four teams in any competition. And you couldn't necessarily expect that from this team.

"It's nice that the team is bonding, because the players are spending time with each other off the pitch too.

"They're incredibly happy to be here. Not a single player is seeking to be in the spotlight - instead they all want to succeed as a team."

Mexico - who were unbeaten from their group alongside Portugal - are without captain Andres Guardado, who is suspended for the match in Sochi.

Juan Carlos Osorio has played down the idea that Germany's youth gives his side an advantage.

The German squad includes first-team players from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"You can be young and have a lot of experience. A 30-year-old person that starts studying cardiology will know a lot less than a 21-year-old graduate," he said.

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez - who plays in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen - said: "We know them, we know about the things that could make them suffer but we are going to focus in our team and our tactics."

Chile reached the final after beating Portugal 3-0 on penalties in Wednesday's first semi-final in Kazan.