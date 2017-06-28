Match ends, Portugal 0, Chile 0(3).
Portugal 0-0 Chile (0-3 on pens)
-
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero as Chile reached the Confederations Cup final by beating Portugal on penalties.
Bravo denied efforts from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani as Chile converted all their spot-kicks.
It was perhaps justice for Chile, who had a strong claim for a penalty denied deep in extra time and also hit the post twice in quick succession.
They will play either Germany or Mexico in Sunday's final in St Petersburg.
Arturo Vidal, whose shot hit the post in closing stages of extra-time before Martin Rodriguez's follow up also hit the woodwork, was successful from the spot for Chile along with Charles Aranguiz and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
The dramatic finale lit up an otherwise dull encounter, with both sides looking tired after playing their fourth game in just 10 days at the tournament in Russia.
Relief for under-pressure Bravo
Bravo's performance will have come as welcome relief for the goalkeeper at the end of a difficult season domestically.
The 34-year-old was signed by Pep Guardiola from Barcelona last summer to replace England international Joe Hart, but faced criticism for his shot-stopping skills since arriving in a £15.4m deal.
Bravo will have to fight to remain City's first-choice keeper after Guardiola signed Ederson Moraes for £35m from Benfica earlier this month but his focus for now is on leading Chile to the Confederations Cup title.
"We are satisfied with the result and how we played, but we have still not won anything," he said.
To VAR or not to VAR?
Chile have reached the final on their debut appearance at the Confederations Cup but a decision that went against them could have been a particularly strong talking point if they had not progressed.
This tournament has seen the implementation of video assistant referees (VARs) and it appeared the system would be used in this game when, in the final few minutes of extra time, Francisco Silva knocked the ball past Jose Fonte inside the box and the West Ham defender appeared to bring down the Chile substitute inside the box.
Referee Alireza Faghani had the option to initiate a video review of the incident but chose not to, instead awarding a goal kick.
Chile progressed regardless in the end but it was another controversial moment at the tournament involving VARs.
Old rivalry renewed
The game at the Kazan Arena pitted Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo against his former Barcelona foil Sanchez, a mouth-watering prospect given their form for their respective clubs this season.
Ronaldo hit a stunning 37 goals in 42 appearances for Real and, while Sanchez scored 10 fewer, the Arsenal forward provided more assists for his team-mates with 13 compared to Ronaldo's 11.
Sanchez caught the eye when he created an early opportunity for Chile, playing a defence-splitting pass to put Eduardo Vargas through, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio was quick off his line to close down the gap.
After that, though, Sanchez's influence faded as Ronaldo's grew stronger. His first contribution was to provide a brilliant pass behind the defence for Andre Silva, whose shot was straight at Bravo and the Manchester City goalkeeper later denied a stinging effort by the Portuguese forward.
Ronaldo almost won the tie for Portugal just before the end of normal time but flicked his header wide.
Sanchez, though, had the ultimate say, despatching the decisive kick in the shootout for Chile. Ronaldo, in line to take Portugal's fourth or fifth penalty, did not even have the chance to try and score from the spot.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21SoaresBooked at 114mins
- 6FonteBooked at 96mins
- 2Bruno AlvesBooked at 111mins
- 19Eliseu
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forQuaresmaat 83'minutes
- 14CarvalhoBooked at 31mins
- 23Adrien SilvaSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 102'minutes
- 15André GomesSubstituted forBatalha Martinsat 116'minutes
- 9Valente SilvaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forNaniat 76'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Novo Neto
- 8João Moutinho
- 11Cabral Semedo
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 13Danilo
- 16Afonso Fernandes
- 17Nani
- 18Batalha Martins
- 20Quaresma
- 22Beto
Chile
- 1Bravo
- 4IslaSubstituted forFuenzalidaat 120'minutes
- 17Medel
- 18JaraBooked at 23mins
- 15Beausejour
- 20Aránguiz
- 21Díaz
- 10HernándezBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSilvaat 112'minutes
- 11VargasSubstituted forRodríguezat 86'minutes
- 8Vidal
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 2Mena
- 3Roco
- 5Silva
- 6Fuenzalida
- 9Sagal
- 12Toselli
- 13Díaz
- 14Gutiérrez
- 16Rodríguez
- 19Valencia
- 22Puch
- 23Herrera
- Referee:
- Alireza Faghani
- Attendance:
- 40,855
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Portugal 0, Chile 0(3).
Penalty saved! Nani (Portugal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Chile 0(3). Alexis Sánchez (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! João Moutinho (Portugal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Chile 0(2). Charles Aránguiz (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Chile 0(1). Arturo Vidal (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Portugal 0, Chile 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Portugal 0, Chile 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. José Fuenzalida replaces Mauricio Isla.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by José Fonte.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz.
Martín Rodríguez (Chile) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Arturo Vidal (Chile) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Francisco Silva.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Chile).
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gelson Martins replaces André Gomes.
Booking
Cédric Soares (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).
Foul by Francisco Silva (Chile).
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Francisco Silva replaces Pablo Hernández.
Booking
Bruno Alves (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Hernández (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Portugal).
Pablo Hernández (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).
Second Half Extra Time begins Portugal 0, Chile 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Portugal 0, Chile 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Adrien Silva.
Attempt blocked. Nani (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Chile) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gonzalo Jara.
Booking
José Fonte (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by José Fonte (Portugal).