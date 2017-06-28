St Johnstone v FK Trakai

Steven Anderson (left) has been a mainstay of the Saints team under Tommy Wright

St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson and fellow defender Keith Watson are missing for Thursday's Europa League qualifying match with FK Trakai.

Ally Gilchrist, Liam Gordon and Jason Kerr are defensive options for Tommy Wright and midfielders Stefan Scougall and Kyle McClean could make debuts.

And the Perth club also hope to have new left-back Scott Tanser registered in time to face the Lithuanian side.

Former Hearts player Deividas Cesnauskis is Trakai's skipper.

The winner of the first qualifying round tie will face either Norrkoping of Sweden or Kosovo's Prishtina.

Wright's side have beaten Norwegians Rosenborg and Swiss side Luzern in the Europa League qualifying rounds in recent seasons.

Former Livingston midfielder Scougall joined Saints on a two-year deal

And the Northern Irishman said: "The expectation will be for us to go through but we're well aware of how difficult these ties can be. They're not on the same level as Rosenborg or Luzern but they are organised and are comfortable with the ball.

"If we were to progress to the group stages it would surpass anything in this club's history. It's incredibly difficult for a small club like ours.

"I still don't class us as a stick-on for top six [in the Premiership]. It takes so much hard work throughout the season. We are a small club with small resources. We can't build financially on our success. That's not because the chairman isn't trying, it's just because we are a small club with small resources. We just keep plugging away."

Cesnauskis says his side have "come here not to lose".

"We have our game and we know St Johnstone's so we are here for a good result," said the 35-year-old. "St Johnstone have more quality and that's maybe why we will have to be more organised and focused on defence but we will see.

"I believe we have quite good quality and we will give St Johnstone a fight."

Trakai are midway through their domestic season and are currently second in A Lyga.

And Wright added: "Halfway through a season you can sometimes be a wee bit jaded and perhaps looking for a break. I don't want to put that in the players' mind because fitness will not be an excuse.

"We've only been off for 19 days and we've played three [warm-up] games in a week, so our fitness levels are good."