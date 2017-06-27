Match ends, England U21 2(3), Germany U21 2(4).
England U21 2-2 Germany U21 (3-4 pens)
England were denied a place in the European Under-21 Championship final as they lost a gripping semi-final against Germany on penalties.
Julian Pollersbeck saved Nathan Redmond's spot-kick as the Germans edged through in Tychy, Poland.
Aidy Boothroyd's Young Lions had fallen behind when Davie Selke headed home, but Demarai Gray levelled the scores.
Tammy Abraham made it 2-1 to England with a tap-in but Felix Platte's header took the game to extra time.
Germany will face Spain - who beat Italy 3-1 - in Friday's final in Krakow (19:45 BST).
How the penalty shootout was won
- 0-1: Maximilian Arnold beats the diving Jordan Pickford, shooting down the middle.
- 1-1: Lewis Baker sends Julian Pollersbeck the wrong way.
- 1-1: Pickford produces a fine diving stop to keep out Yannick Gerhardt.
- 1-1: Tammy Abraham is denied by an equally fine save by Pollersbeck.
- 1-2: Pickford guesses the right way but Maximilian Philipp's kick is too powerful.
- 2-2: Ben Chilwell keeps his composure to send the keeper the wrong way.
- 2-3: Max Meyer nudges the Germans ahead with a textbook penalty.
- 3-3: James Ward-Prowse fires into the roof of the net.
- 3-4: Substitute Nadiem Amiri holds his nerve to pile the pressure on England.
- 3-4: Nathan Redmond has to score but Pollersbeck flings himself across his line to save.
Same old story for England
Not for the first time, an England team is left to reflect on what might have been after losing a semi-final against Germany on penalties.
It happened at Italia '90, when Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce faltered from the spot, and at Euro '96, when Gareth Southgate's penalty was saved.
On Tuesday, Boothroyd's team were 20 minutes from a place in the final when Platte equalised following a corner.
In an action-packed game, Salke had put the Germans ahead when he met Jermey Toljan's cross, before Leicester's Gray was well placed to equalise after Germany failed to deal with Ward-Prowse's corner.
Will Hughes teed up Abraham to give England the lead and both teams missed chances to secure victory in extra time.
Positives for Young Lions
Despite this result, the tournament has provided Boothroyd with plenty of positives for the future.
England drew with Sweden before beating Slovakia and host nation Poland to win their group and set up the semi-final with Germany.
This time last year, English football was reeling after the senior team were humiliated and humbled by Iceland at Euro 2016.
The date - 27 June 2016 - will always be a haunting reminder of arguably England's worst-ever defeat.
One year later, the Football Association can reflect on genuine shoots of recovery, with the under-17s reaching their Euro finals and the under-20s winning the World Cup in South Korea.
'A heroic effort'
Former England captain Terry Butcher on BBC Radio 5 live
What a heroic effort from all these England players. They matched Germany - the application and spirit has been magnificent throughout this competition.
Great guts and spirit - they've carried the badge and the jersey, and they've made everyone proud.
England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd:
We're absolutely gutted to go out in the way that we did.
We might not have been at our best for long periods but we showed a real British bulldog spirit.
We could have nicked it but that's football. We've practised, practised and practised penalties but the keeper has made two good saves.
It was a real effort - a real backs against the wall job at times.
It's been a long journey. The tournament has been fantastic. I'm sure there will be future senior players in this team.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Pickford
- 2HolgateBooked at 83minsSubstituted forIorfaat 105'minutes
- 5Chambers
- 23Mawson
- 3ChilwellBooked at 59mins
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 4ChalobahSubstituted forJa Murphyat 66'minutes
- 19HughesBooked at 11minsSubstituted forSwiftat 86'minutes
- 10Baker
- 7GraySubstituted forRedmondat 73'minutes
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 11Redmond
- 12Targett
- 13Gunn
- 14Ja Murphy
- 15Swift
- 16Holding
- 17Hause
- 18Iorfa
- 20Grealish
- 21Mitchell
- 22Woodrow
Germany U21
- 12Pollersbeck
- 2Toljan
- 6JungSubstituted forKehrerat 80'minutes
- 15KempfBooked at 107mins
- 3Gerhardt
- 19HabererSubstituted forKohrat 102'minutes
- 10ArnoldBooked at 112mins
- 22Philipp
- 7Meyer
- 11GnabryBooked at 81minsSubstituted forAmiriat 87'minutes
- 9SelkeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forPlatteat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schwäbe
- 4Anton
- 8Dahoud
- 13Platte
- 14Klünter
- 16Kehrer
- 17Weiser
- 18Amiri
- 20Öztunali
- 21Kohr
- 23Vlachodimos
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away38
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, England U21 2(3), Germany U21 2(4).
Penalty saved! Nathan Redmond (England U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(3), Germany U21 2(4). Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(3), Germany U21 2(3). James Ward-Prowse (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(2), Germany U21 2(3). Max Meyer (Germany U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(2), Germany U21 2(2). Ben Chilwell (England U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(1), Germany U21 2(2). Maximilian Philipp (Germany U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Tammy Abraham (England U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Yannick Gerhardt (Germany U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2(1), Germany U21 2(1). Lewis Baker (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Germany U21 2(1). Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins England U21 2, Germany U21 2.
Second Half Extra Time ends, England U21 2, Germany U21 2.
Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Maximilian Philipp (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfie Mawson (England U21).
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Jacob Murphy.
Booking
Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Max Meyer (Germany U21).
Lewis Baker (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Germany U21).
Nathan Redmond (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (England U21) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Marc-Oliver Kempf (Germany U21) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Germany U21).
Attempt missed. John Swift (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a cross.
Second Half Extra Time begins England U21 2, Germany U21 2.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Iorfa replaces Mason Holgate.
First Half Extra Time ends, England U21 2, Germany U21 2.
Attempt missed. Lewis Baker (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer following a corner.
Attempt saved. Yannick Gerhardt (Germany U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominik Kohr.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Philipp (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.
Maximilian Arnold (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Swift (England U21).
Hand ball by Yannick Gerhardt (Germany U21).
Attempt missed. Felix Platte (Germany U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Dominik Kohr replaces Janik Haberer.