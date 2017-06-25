undefined - 1st Leg
FK Haugesund18:00Coleraine
Venue: Haugesund Stadion

Europa League: FK Haugesund v Coleraine

Lyndon Kane of Coleraine
Lyndon Kane signed a three-year contract with his hometown club Coleraine in May 2017

Coleraine have been dealt a pre-season blow with the news that Lyndon Kane will miss the start of the season because of a foot injury.

The 20-year-old defender sustained a broken metatarsal in a friendly match against Derry City on Saturday.

The setback comes just five days before Coleraine play Norwegian side Haugesund away in the Europa League.

Oran Kearney's men travel on Wednesday morning and will train that night at the match venue.

The second leg of the opening qualifying round will be at the Coleraine Showgrounds a week later on Thursday, 6 July.

As often happens in European competition, the Bannsiders will be up against a team who are midway through their Scandinavian season.

Haugesund are currently eighth in the Norwegian Tippeligaen, having qualified for Europe by finishing fourth in 2016.

On 18 June they had a 1-0 home win over champions Rosenborg.

Last season, Coleraine finished third in the Premiership and were beaten 3-0 by champions Linfield in the final of the Irish Cup.

Kearney's men won the home friendly against an understrength Derry 1-0 thanks to a late goal by striker Eoin Bradley.

    Find out more

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Morning open water swim

    Open Water Swimming
    Little Strikers

    Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired