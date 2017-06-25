Europa League: FK Haugesund v Coleraine

Lyndon Kane signed a three-year contract with his hometown club Coleraine in May 2017

Coleraine have been dealt a pre-season blow with the news that Lyndon Kane will miss the start of the season because of a foot injury.

The 20-year-old defender sustained a broken metatarsal in a friendly match against Derry City on Saturday.

The setback comes just five days before Coleraine play Norwegian side Haugesund away in the Europa League.

Oran Kearney's men travel on Wednesday morning and will train that night at the match venue.

The second leg of the opening qualifying round will be at the Coleraine Showgrounds a week later on Thursday, 6 July.

As often happens in European competition, the Bannsiders will be up against a team who are midway through their Scandinavian season.

Haugesund are currently eighth in the Norwegian Tippeligaen, having qualified for Europe by finishing fourth in 2016.

On 18 June they had a 1-0 home win over champions Rosenborg.

Last season, Coleraine finished third in the Premiership and were beaten 3-0 by champions Linfield in the final of the Irish Cup.

Kearney's men won the home friendly against an understrength Derry 1-0 thanks to a late goal by striker Eoin Bradley.