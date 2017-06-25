Bristol City kit: Oxford United label on new away shirt prompts investigation

One Bristol City fan spotted a different badge on the label to the one on the front of the shirt

An Oxford United label has been found inside a new Bristol City away shirt, prompting an investigation by Bristol Sport, who run the Championship club.

The mistake appears to be an isolated incident, according to Bristol Sport.

Robins fan Matthew Gillett posted on Twitter: "Any idea why there's an Oxford United badge on the label inside my new #PurpleAndLime shirt?"

Bristol Sport chief executive Andrew Billingham apologised that it "slipped through our quality control checks."

Billingham told the club website: "We are investigating the matter and it appears to be an isolated incident. We use a network of factories who produce for other clubs and major brands.

"Since the issue was highlighted we have checked all remaining stock and I am pleased to say no further issues have been identified.

"I have requested an urgent review of all manufacturing processes from our supplier to ensure this cannot happen again."

A spokesperson for the kit manufacturer, Vision Outsourcing, added: "We would like to offer our sincerest apology to any supporter affected by the mislabelling of our product.

"We take great pride in producing bespoke product for Bristol Sport and its clubs and we are deeply disappointed that we have made this error.

"We produce garments for several other professional football clubs. Unfortunately, on this occasion, the wrong label has been added to the new Bristol City away shirt.

"Moving forward, we will be implementing a plan to ensure that there is no further mistakes of this nature."