Russian adventure over for Cameroon

Cameroon needed to beat Germany to stand any chance of progressing

Cameroon's Fifa Confederations Cup adventure in Russia is over after a 3-1 defeat to Germany in their final Group B game on Sunday.

The African champions were undone by goals from Kerem Demirbay and Timo Werner who netted twice.

Vincent Aboubakar, who has struggled in front of goal throughout, scored Cameroon's consolation goal in the 78th minute.

The Indomitable Lions finished the game with 10 men following the sending off of Ernest Mabouka.

Colombian Wilmar Roldan consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after a reckless high challenge by Mabouka on Germany's Emre Can saw Cameroon captain Sebastien Siani wrongfully receive a yellow card in a case of mistaken identity.

But even then Roldan did not come up with the right outcome as he simply switched the colour of Siani's card to red.

It was only after Cameroon's players insisted he review the incident again that he realised his error, rescinded Siani's sending-off and instead flashed the red card to the correct culprit Mabouka.

As Group B winners, the Germans will face Mexico in the semi-finals in Sochi.

Portugal will play Chile in the other match.