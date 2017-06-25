England U21s v Germany U21s: Do you recognise these 2009 finalists?

James Milner
James Milner was part of the England-21 side that reached the final of Euro 2009

England Under-21s have reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since 2009, when they finished as runners-up.

They face Germany on Tuesday, the same opponents who inflicted a 4-0 defeat on them in the final eight years ago.

Five of Stuart Pearce's XI would go on to earn senior caps - the same number of German players who started their World Cup final win five years later.

But can you match the players who started in 2009 to their career paths?

