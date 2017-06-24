Abdoul Camara: French club Guingamp sign Guinea international

Guinea international Abdoul Camara parted company with Derby County by mutual consent on Thursday.

Guinea international Abdoul Camara has joined French top-flight side Guingamp on a two-year deal, a day after parting company with English club Derby County.

The 27-year-old winger, who joined the English Championship side from French Ligue 1 team Angers in January 2016, had his Rams contract cancelled by mutual consent on Thursday.

Camara played 26 games and scored just once during his time at Derby, netting in the FA Cup fourth round replay defeat to Leicester last season.

The much-travelled and vastly-experienced Camara has previously played for French outfits Rennes and Sochaux, Greek club PAOK and Spanish side Mallorca.

But the Guinean is desperate to salvage what is left of his career at Guingamp, who finished tenth in Ligue 1 last season.

The club has also confirmed Camara will wear the number nine shirt next season.

Camara began his professional career in France and represented them at U-17, U-18 and U-21 level.

He opted to play for Guinea as a senior international and has featured 12 times for his country of birth, scoring four goals.