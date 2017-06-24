Will Hughes: Watford complete £8m deal for Derby midfielder

Will Hughes made his Derby debut at 16 and has scored 12 goals for the club

Watford have completed the signing of midfielder Will Hughes from Derby County for £8m on a five-year deal.

Hughes made 165 Championship appearances for the Rams.

The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with England's Under-21 squad at the European Championships in Poland and will join the Hornets squad on his return.

He is the first signing made by the Premier League club since Marco Silva was appointed manager on 27 May.

Silva succeeded Walter Mazzarri at Vicarage Road, with the Italian dismissed before the final league match of a season in which the Hornets finished 17th.