England U21s: Aidy Boothroyd's side to face Germany in semi-finals

Jacob Murphy
Jacob Murphy and Demarai Gray were both on the scoresheet as England beat Poland 3-0 on Thursday

England Under-21s will face Germany in Tuesday's European Championship semi-final in Tychy, Poland.

Aidy Boothroyd's side beat the hosts 3-0 on Thursday to book their last-four spot.

But they had to wait until Saturday to find out their opponents, with Germany finishing as the best runners-up from the three groups.

England's semi-final starts at 17:00 BST before Spain face Italy, a rematch of the 2013 final, in Krakow at 20:00.

Italy beat Germany 1-0 on Saturday, and secured top spot in Group C by virtue of their superior head-to-head record.

Germany finished with six points but bettered the goal difference of Slovakia by one to progress.

Elsewhere, Denmark beat Czech Republic 4-2 to move off the bottom of the group.

England's Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah will be assessed over the weekend to see if they have a chance of playing on Tuesday.

Southampton forward Redmond and Chelsea midfielder Chalobah went off in the first half of the win over Poland.

Boothroyd said: "They have been massive for us, in qualifying and here. We will see how they are."

