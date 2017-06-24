Confederations Cup: Ronaldo helps Portugal into semi-final as hosts Russia out

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 75 goals for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty as Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 to seal their semi-final place at the Confederations Cup.

Ronaldo's 33rd-minute goal was followed by strikes from Manchester City-bound Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva and Nani.

Mexico also progressed to the semi-finals as they knocked hosts Russia out of the tournament with a 2-1 victory.

Portugal ensured top spot in Group A as New Zealand finished bottom after a third straight defeat.

However, defender Pepe will miss Portugal's semi-final after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

And there will be fitness concerns over Bernardo Silva, who was substituted at half-time because of an ankle injury.

In the other group, Chile and Germany will both progress to the last four if they avoid defeat on Sunday.

Chile face Australia and Germany play Cameroon on Sunday to determine the final standings in Group B.

Confederations Cup semi-final fixtures Portugal v Group B second place (Wed 28 June 19:00 BST) Group B winner v Mexico (Thurs 29 June 19:00 BST) Full fixtures and results

Group A:

Portugal, Euro 2016 winners

Mexico, 2015 Concacaf Cup winners

New Zealand, 2016 OFC Nations Cup winners

Russia, qualify as 2018 World Cup hosts

