Nigeria's Anichebe joins Chinese club Beijing Enterprises

Victor Anichebe's move to Beijing will be the first time in his career that he has played outside of England

Former Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Everton striker Victor Anichebe has joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises Group FC.

The 29-year-old Nigerian, who was released by Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League, is expected to make his debut for the capital outfit once he regains match fitness.

"We are delighted with the signing of Victor, who played in the Premier League," club manager Gao Hongbo announced at a press conference.

"It's a positive development for our whole club.

"Victor hasn't trained on the pitch since the Premier League season ended, so it may take a while for him to integrate into our team. We have to be patient."

Anichebe joined the Black Cats on a short-term contract as a free agent in September, but his brief spell at the stadium of light was blighted by knee and hamstring injuries.

He scored just three goals in 19 appearances and was not offered a new contract at the end of the season.

The switch to late Ivorian midfielder Cheick Tiote's last club, will see Anichebe play outside England for the first time in his career which started at Everton.

He moved from Lagos to Liverpool at the age of one, scoring 35 goals for Everton and West Brom in 228 appearances.

Although eligible for England, Anichebe opted to represent his country of birth and played his first game for Nigeria in March 2008.

He scored on his debut in a 2-0 win over South Africa to help them reach the 2008 Olympics and was then part of the squad that went on to win silver in Beijing.

After suffering a groin problem on his last appearance for Nigeria in a 2-0 win over Madagascar in 2011, the striker decided to put his international career with the Super Eagles on hold so he can "manage his body accordingly".