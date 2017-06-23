Laurent Depoitre: Huddersfield sign FC Porto striker for record fee

Depoitre played 13 times for FC Porto in all competitions last season, scoring twice

Huddersfield have completed the signing of striker Laurent Depoitre from FC Porto for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 28-year-old, who has played once for Belgium, joins on a two-year deal with an option for a further season.

Depoitre, who joined Porto from Belgian side Gent in 2016, is the club's first signing since winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

Manager David Wagner described Depoitre as "a proper striker".

He added: "He scores goals and is a real worker too, so he will fit the 'Terriers Identity' very well.

"I am very happy that we have made Laurent our first signing of this summer window."

Depoitre played 13 times for Porto in all competitions last season - including one appearance in the Champions League - scoring twice and providing one assist.

During his time at Gent, with whom he won the Belgian league in 2015, he scored 30 goals in 90 matches and was part of the side that reached the Champions League last 16 in 2016.

Huddersfield, who secured their place in next season's top flight with victory over Reading in the Championship play-off final, have already agreed a £10m deal with Manchester City to sign 26-year-old Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy.